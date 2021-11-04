Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

IART stock opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

