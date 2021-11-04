International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.

IPF has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital raised International Personal Finance to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of LON IPF opened at GBX 139.80 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of £312.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.04.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

