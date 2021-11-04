Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $631.21

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $631.21 and last traded at $630.71, with a volume of 12832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $622.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $557.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $171.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

