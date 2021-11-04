Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,926.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,940 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $56,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $361.49 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $365.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.11. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.