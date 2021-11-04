Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407,583 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises about 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.58% of NetEase worth $1,994,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 677.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 975,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,774,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $35,844,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 66.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.76. 34,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,358. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

