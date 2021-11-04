Invesco Ltd. Has $1.06 Billion Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.30% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,059,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,105,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $431,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,843,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.76. 240,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,440,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -189.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.65.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

