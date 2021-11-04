Invesco Ltd. Has $1.48 Billion Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,389,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.64% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,482,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 152,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,126,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $243.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

