Invesco Ltd. Has $1.77 Billion Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,053,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 364,567 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,767,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.73. The stock had a trading volume of 136,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.