Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,416,722 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,086,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,416,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,181,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $952,794. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.47. 270,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,678,078. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

