Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,898,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.68. 397,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,754,304. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.17 and a 200-day moving average of $341.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,424,204 shares of company stock valued at $855,802,160. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

