Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 205,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $982,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.68. 53,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

