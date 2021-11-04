Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Xilinx (XLNX)

Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/29/2021 – Xilinx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/29/2021 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xilinx’s latest quarterly results reflect strength in broadcast, consumer, wired, wireless and industrial end markets. Strong performance across Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific was a tailwind. Moreover, growing demand for its 16-nanometer UltraScale+ family and Zynq platform are likely to remain major growth drivers. Moreover, ramp up in 5G rollout across multiple regions remains a positive. Strong momentum for the Vitis software development platform is a positive. Additionally, Solarflare acquisition would bring in incremental revenues in subsequent quarters. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. However, an expected decline in Data Center Group sales hurt second-quarter revenues. The adverse impact of the COVID-19 and industry-wide supply chain challenges is likely to keep hurting its near-term financial results.”

10/28/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $169.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $169.00 to $210.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $143.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $143.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $169.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $191.57 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $193.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.89.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

