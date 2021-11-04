Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 15,781 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 811% compared to the average volume of 1,732 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,553,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 914,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 222,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,189,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 234,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 82,693 shares during the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

IBIO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 145,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,469. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -6.05. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 978.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

