iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 65.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,200 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.43. 273,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,337,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $63.84 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

