iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $262.37

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $262.37 and last traded at $262.35, with a volume of 771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

