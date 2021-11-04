iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Position Reduced by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

