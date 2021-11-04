IWG (LON:IWG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

IWG stock opened at GBX 299.50 ($3.91) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.32. The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

