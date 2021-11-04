IWG’s (IWG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IWG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

LON IWG opened at GBX 305.40 ($3.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. IWG has a one year low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

