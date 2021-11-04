Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) versus Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Financial Comparison

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jackson Financial and Genworth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Genworth Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jackson Financial currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Genworth Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Genworth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Genworth Financial 12.77% 4.38% 0.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jackson Financial and Genworth Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genworth Financial $8.66 billion 0.25 $178.00 million N/A N/A

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats Jackson Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and selectively provides bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products as well as service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment includes the results of non-strategic products which are no longer actively sold but continue to service its existing blocks of business. Its non-strategic products primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance and other accident and health insurance products. The company was fo

