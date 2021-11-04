James River Group Holdings, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of -46.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.33. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,702. James River Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in James River Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of James River Group worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

