Jayshree Ullal Sells 21,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $8,784,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total value of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total value of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total value of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total value of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $513.80 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.01 and a twelve month high of $525.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

