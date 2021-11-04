JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 362,253 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $46,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $8,565,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 33.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $303,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. The company has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

