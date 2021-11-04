Jefferies Financial Group Comments on loanDepot, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

LDI stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

In other news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,740,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

