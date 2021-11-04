Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.65

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 7979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 124,706 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 254,098 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

