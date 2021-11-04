Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFR. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Shares of CFR opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.43%.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

