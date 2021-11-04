JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $30.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

JELD opened at $26.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,019,551 shares of company stock valued at $427,972,954. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 765.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 97.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 262,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 115,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

