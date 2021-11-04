JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JELD. B. Riley reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of JELD opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,019,551 shares of company stock worth $427,972,954. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

