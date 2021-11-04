Joanna Rees Sells 250 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fair Isaac stock opened at $384.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.56 and a one year high of $553.97.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
See Also: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.