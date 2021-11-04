John Jed Kennedy Sells 9,462 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Jed Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.57. 306,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $155.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,863,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

