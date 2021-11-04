John Matthew Collins Sells 10,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $617,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Matthew Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45.

NYSE CALX opened at $72.45 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $72.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 17.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

