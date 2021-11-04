John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.74

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.74 and traded as low as $53.87. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 703 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.74.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.39 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

