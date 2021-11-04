JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $720.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.41), with a volume of 155332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($9.28).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 688.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 663.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

