JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $109.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.63.

NYSE:LYV opened at $105.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $52.45 and a 1-year high of $107.05.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

