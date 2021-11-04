JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

RCDTF stock opened at $63.96 on Monday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

