Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Sells $176,640.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JNPR opened at $31.23 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 195,127 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

