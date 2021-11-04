Kangal Market Capitalization Reaches $2.68 Million (KANGAL)

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Kangal coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kangal has traded down 50% against the US dollar. Kangal has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $64,449.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00087359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00074516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.49 or 0.07266996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.36 or 0.99780876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022453 BTC.

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken . The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kangal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kangal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kangal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

