Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.71

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.71 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 334516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karora Resources (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

