Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.89 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $165,765.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00100730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,487.84 or 0.07252775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,416.26 or 0.99254472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022498 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

