KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $40.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 943.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 61.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.74 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

