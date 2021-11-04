Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kellogg updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.070-$4.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.91. 2,937,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,886. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

