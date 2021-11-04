Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to “Buy”

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €7.14 ($8.40).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue cut Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.99.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.