Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to “Buy”

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €7.14 ($8.40).
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue cut Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.99.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.