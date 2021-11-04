Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 11.1% Higher

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $46.18. 1,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 96,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

KROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,410. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 29,275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.