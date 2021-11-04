Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

Shares of KTCC stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

