KeyCorp Boosts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $105.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

Shares of SYNH opened at $99.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

