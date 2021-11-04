Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million.

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 14,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,808. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $894.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

