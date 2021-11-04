Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 390

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KCT has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

KCT stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. Kin and Carta has a 1-year low of GBX 76.40 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £517.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.16.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

