Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 125.76% from the stock’s current price.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

KNSA stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21. Equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,068,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

