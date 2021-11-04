Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $234.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year.”

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.67.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $199.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157,543 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

