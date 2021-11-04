Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €100.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.36 ($114.55).

Shares of KGX traded up €1.96 ($2.31) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €96.80 ($113.88). The stock had a trading volume of 228,748 shares. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.37.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

