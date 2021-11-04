Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.11

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 61530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

